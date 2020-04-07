OKLAHOMA CITY — While urging Oklahomans to stay home, take “personal responsibility” and practice social distancing, Gov. Kevin Stitt still continues to promote personal and family outings he’s taking around state.
In recent days, Stitt has said he’s switched to “elbow bumps” rather than handshakes. He’s also casually mentioned business visits and posted photos of trips on social media that seem to show him standing closer to people than the 6 feet recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As some citizens huddle inside their homes, observers say many Oklahomans are taking their COVID-19 response cues from the popular Republican governor. Critics worry that his continued public appearances risk undermining not only his messaging, but that of local government leaders and health officials.
“I think it’s important for people to see the governor and hear from him, but that doesn’t mean he has to be out in public,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
She said other governors across the country seem to be limiting their public contact to daily press briefings.
“I would encourage the governor not to go out to do photo ops because we all have a duty to follow the same guidelines that we’re putting in place for the general public,” she said. “We have to set a good example for the public to follow because if we’re not following the rules, then the public won’t feel like they have to follow the rules either.”
‘Much-needed morale boost’
On Friday morning, Stitt posted photos of a visit he made to Norman diagnostic test manufacturer IMMY to view some new testing kits.
On March 31, he posted that he and his family had great time working with Meals on Wheels to deliver food to senior citizens. He shared pictures of him wearing gloves while delivering food. The same day, he also posted a video of a stop he made at an elementary school providing food for hungry children.
“If we want our residents to take this seriously, then we need to lead with our actions, not just our words,” said Norman Mayor Breea Clark. “In terms of how his decisions affect my ability to lead and keep residents safe, I have had residents tell me they will be following the lead of the governor, not me. If we truly want to keep Oklahomans safe, then we need to get on the same page, preferably the science-based and medically informed page.”
Volunteering at food banks and participating in disaster response activities while following federal health guidelines are explicitly mentioned as acceptable things to do under the shelter-in-place orders issued by local cities, said Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema.
“The governor washes his hands frequently and uses hand sanitizer multiple times per day in his vehicle, his office and at home,” Hannema said. “Many of our friends and neighbors are relying on help from their fellow Oklahomans during this time, and it would be irresponsible to discourage people from supporting the agencies offering this critical assistance.”
Firsthand knowledge of testing labs or the Strategic National Stockpile can be invaluable as the state’s chief executive leads Oklahoma’s comprehensive response to COVID-19 and shares information with the public, Hannema said.
“Additionally, a visit from the governor, while following CDC guidance, can also provide a much-needed morale boost to the many Oklahomans working long hours to fight against the virus,” he said. “The same people who are criticizing the governor for this would talk out of the other side of their mouth and accuse him of being distant or uninformed if he remained in his office all day.”
Stitt has not been tested for COVID-19, he said.
Testing should only be administered to those showing symptoms of the virus or people who have been around others who have tested positive. Neither applies to Stitt, he said. The governor and all members of his task force have their temperatures checked multiple times per day, Hannema said.
“I think political leaders like the governor have to be very self-reflective and have people around them to help them see how this impacts all Oklahomans,” said state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman. “I think our state leaders have the opportunity to model the best standards to prevent the spread of this disease and not compromise the health care providers’ ability to make the best of their limited resources.”
‘Out of touch’
Some Oklahomans seem to be taking their cues from elected officials, Boren said.
Boren cares for an immunocompromised family member. Her husband is a family physician. She won’t attend the Stitt-ordered special session Monday because she doesn’t want to risk sickening her vulnerable family member.
“You can have really good intentions to go out and help others, but you also have to remember that as you’re helping others, is that helping you feel better or it is helping everyone get better?” she said.
Health care providers, meanwhile, have to be extremely cautious not to sicken their own families, Boren said.
“When health care providers see a prominent person… walking around without that same level of caution, it can feel like a betrayal or it can feel like you’re out of touch. And both of those things are not good for our health care providers to feel from our public officials,” she said.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said Stitt is governor and needs to find ways to get his messaging out while continuing to highlight good things still happening in the state — like Meals on Wheels.
“The governor and mayors and emergency management personnel that are trying to help get out messaging around this are put into positions where we want to try to communicate well with folks that need to hear the updates,” he said. “But we also need to do that in a way that both abides by and encourages the social distancing that we’re trying to tell people to adopt.”
Joyce said he could see that there are some contradictions to stay-home messaging, but there’s still work being done that needs to be highlighted.
“He’s got to try to draw a line there. I don’t generally have a problem with him trying to show people the good things, but I hope it’s being done in conjunction with messaging (to) stay home,” he said.
Joyce, for instance, is trying to shelter in place as much as possible. But, he’s also involved in a Bedlam-style census completion challenge with Norman’s mayor. As part of that, he recently had to go to Boone Pickens Stadium by himself. Reminding people to complete the census also is very important right now.
“There’s a balance I think we’re all trying to strike with communicating well but practicing the social distancing that we need to practice,” Joyce said. “I think all of us are trying to feel our way through to some extent. Not everything needs to be seen in the most critical light.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
