A Stigler man who was seriously hurt in an Aug. 15 wreck has died of his injuries.
John D. Thompson, 55, was pronounced dead Tuesday at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident occurred the night of Aug. 15 on state Highways 9 and 71 in Haskell County. Katy, Texas, resident Feliciano Rosas was eastbound on SH 9, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver’s-side door of Thompson’s 2004 Ford pickup truck, which was northboaund on SH 71.
Rosas, 58, was not injured. Thompson was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg, and external and internal trunk injuries.
One of Thompson’s passengers, 54-year-old Steven D. Ishcomer of Oklahoma City, was taken to McAlester Hospital with arm injuries. He was treated and released.
Thompson’s other passenger, 52-year-old Virginia F. Hodge of Ada, was taken to McAlester Hospital with internal trunk, arm and head injuries. She was treated and released.
