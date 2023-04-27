Steve Williamson named ECU Distinguished Alumnus

Steve Williamson is one of four 2023 East Central University Distinguished Alumni to be honored Friday, May 5.
Williamson graduated from Byng High School then attended ECU where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1982.
After graduating from ECU, he worked for the international accounting firm KPMG in Norman, before returning to Ada to work as Director of Banking with Horne & Company P.C. and later Chief Financial Officer of Peripheral Enhancements.
Williamson began his long career with Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc., now known as LegalShield, in the year 2000. He has since served as CFO for more than two decades.
“As an executive and chief financial officer, Steve is the epitome of a servant leader,” a nominator said of Williamson. “He would never ask someone to do something he wouldn’t do himself. He is an accomplished speaker and communicator; and has had a strong and steadying influence at Pre-Paid Legal/LegalShield for well over 20 years.”
“Steve’s selection as a Distinguished Alumni of East Central University is infinitely well-deserved,” said nominator Tony A. Scott, 2019 ECU Distinguished Alumnus.
“Steve exemplifies the word ‘distinguished,’” yet another nominator said. “He has conducted himself professionally and personally to the highest standard and served as an example for thousands of other professionals through his work ethic and commitment to family.”
“First and foremost, Steve is a family man,” the first nominator said. “His family is his priority.”
Williamson is a Certified Public Accountant and is a past board member and banking committee chair of the Oklahoma Society of CPAs. Williamson is also a longtime supporter and past chairman of Ada Regional United Way.
The nominator went on to say Williamson has never forgotten where he came from.
“He regularly gives back to ECU and the Harland C. Stonecipher School of Business without the need of recognition, because he knows what the school did for him,” the nominator said.
“Steve and I met more than 45 years ago when we dated girls who were high school classmates and best friends,” Scott said.
While attending ECU, Williamson married the girl he was dating, Pam Young, who was also his high school sweetheart.
“Since then,” Scott continued, “we shared four years of undergraduate education at ECU, worked our first professional jobs together, and traveled the world together with our respective brides, who are still best friends.
“Steve has been my role model and mentor, and he is and will always remain my friend,” Scott said.
The Williamsons have two daughters, April and Autumn, who both live in Edmond, and five grandchildren who keep them young at heart.
The Evening of Honors and Recognition will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center at ECU.
Sponsorships for the event are available at various levels for the event. A Gold Sponsor-ship for $3,000 includes tickets and prime seating for 16 attendees, event signage, special event recognition and drink tickets.
A Silver Sponsorship for $1,500 consists of ticket seating for eight attendees, recognition in the program, acknowledge in press releases and drink tickets.
A Bronze Sponsorship for $250 includes tickets and seating for two, recognition in the program and drink tickets.
Individual tickets are also available at $75 each. Advance tickets are recommended.
To register by April 25, contact the Office of Alumni Relations at alumni@ecok.edu or at 580-559-5561 or visit ecok.edu/2023EOH.
