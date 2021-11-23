Stephanie Halpern appointed Human Resources executive officer

Governor Bill Anoatubby has appointed Stephanie Halpern executive officer of the Chickasaw Nation Department of Human Resources.
“Stephanie Halpern has a deep appreciation for the important role employees play in serving our citizens,” Gov. Anoatubby said. “She is a great fit for this new role because she recognizes that helping employees develop their knowledge and skills benefits employees as well as those we serve.”
In this leadership role, Mrs. Halpern will guide the development, design and practice of Human Resources programs for the Chickasaw Nation. The key functions of recruiting, hiring, bolstering performance and fostering employee development are among those influenced by Mrs. Halpern’s vision and direction.
“I am blessed beyond measure to get to serve Human Resources and the Chickasaw Nation who value employees as their greatest asset,” Mrs. Halpern said.
She will work closely with and supervise the directors and senior management of Human Resources while exemplifying the culture and philosophy of the Chickasaw Nation.
Mrs. Halpern has more than 20 years of human resources leadership under her belt. She has a strong desire to assist Chickasaw citizens and Chickasaw Nation employees.
Prior to her recent appointment, she served as director of operations within the same department. From 2014 to 2020, she was also director of the northern region of Human Resources for the Chickasaw Nation.
Mrs. Halpern has worked for the Chickasaw Nation for over 15 years.
She earned a master’s degree in human relations: organizational development from the University of Oklahoma. She also earned her bachelor’s degree at OU. She has maintained professional certification in human resources from the Society of Human Resources since 2008.
She has lived in Ada and Edmond with her husband, Chris Halpern, who teaches at Casady School in Oklahoma City, and daughter, Anna Meyenberg, who is a sophomore at Texas Christian University. During her personal time, Mrs. Halpern enjoys cooking, traveling, sailing, yoga and hiking.
