Step Out of the Darkness, a day of prevention and recovery from addiction, will be held Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Pontotoc County Prayer March begins at 10:30 a.m. at the courthouse plaza at 13th and Townsend. Marchers can park in the lots on the north and south of ECU’s Kerr Activities Center, then busses will ferry them to the courthouse. Marches can pick up their free t-shirts at that time. Marchers are asked to not park in the lot at Koi Ishto Stadium. The last busses will depart at 10 a.m.
The route of the march goes east on Main Street to ECU’s Centennial Plaza, with prayer stops along the way.
The Prevention and Recovery Rally is slated for 11:30 a.m. at the Kerr Activities Center, with guest speakers, followed at noon by food and fun, and includes information booths providing facts about substance abuse, prevention, treatment, and recovery. Entertainment will include a “step up to the mic” contest. Guests can register for prizes.
The activities at Kerr are sponsored by the Brandon Whitten Institute for Addiction and Recovery at ECU.
Those who sign up at the start of the event at the courthouse are eligible to win the grand prize, with the drawing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The overall event is hosted by the Pontotoc County Drug-Free Coalition, and emphasizes the importance of communities being united in spirit for prevention and recovery.
