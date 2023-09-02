A day of prevention and recovery will be the focus as the “Step Out of the Darkness” event returns to shed light on truths about drug addiction and dependency.
This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 and is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Brandon Whitten Institute for Addiction and Recovery at East Central University and the Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition.
Participants are encouraged to arrive and park near the Kerr Activities Center at 9:30 a.m. Buses will be shuttled to the Pontotoc County Courthouse Plaza from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Register by 10:30 a.m. and pick up your free t-shirt, provided by the Addiction and Behavioral Center.
“Step Out of the Darkness” will then begin with a coalition-hosted prayer march from the Pontotoc County Courthouse that will travel down Main Street towards the ECU Centennial Plaza.
The event then shifts to ECU’s Kerr Activities Center where a prevention and recovery rally begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by food, fun and information in the Kerr Activities Center at noon.
A talent show will take place and booths providing information about substance abuse, prevention, treatment and recovery will be available. Giveaways, through registration, will be held at various booths and a grand prize cash drawing will take place at 1:30 p.m. Those who participated in the prayer march are eligible for the grand prize.
For more information on this important event, please contact Holli Witherington, executive director of the Brandon Whitten Institute, at 580-559-5815.
