Statewide First Day Hikes, free admission at Oklahoma State Parks

On New Year’s Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking to all Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year’s Day at 16 state parks, with separate guided hikes at Fort Cobb State Park in Fort Cobb and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7.
First Day Hikes are part of a national effort led by America’s State Parks to promote outdoor recreation.
“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Executive Director. “Our First Day Hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you.”
Visitors to Oklahoma State Parks on New Year’s Day are not limited to guided hikes. They can hike any park at their own pace and enjoy outdoor recreation options like horseback riding, mountain biking and golf.
Northwest
• Boiling Springs State Park - Woodward
• Roman Nose State Park - Watonga
Northeast
• Arrowhead State Park - Canadian
• Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park - Bernice
• Lake Eufaula State Park - Checotah
• Natural Falls State Park - West Siloam Springs
• Osage Hills State Park - Pawhuska
• Sequoyah State Park - Hulbert
• Tenkiller State Park - Vian
Southeast
• Beavers Bend State Park - Broken Bow
• Lake Wister State Park - Wister
• McGee Creek State Park - Atoka
• Robbers Cave State Park - Wilburton
• Talimena State Park - Talihina
South-Central
• Lake Murray State Park - Ardmore
• Lake Texoma State Park - Kingston
Southwest
• Foss State Park - Foss
• Fort Cobb State Park - Fort Cobb
• Great Plains State Park - Mountain Park
• Quartz Mountain State Park - Lone Wolf
Central
• Lake Thunderbird State Park - Norman
Visit https://www.travelok.com/article_page/first-day-hikes-at-oklahoma-state-parks to learn more about First Day Hikes at Oklahoma State Parks.
