The State of Oklahoma topped the six-digit mark on Monday in total number of COVID-19 cases.
The Oklahoma State Department of reported that that has been 100,184 cases in the state with 85,265 recoveries and 1,104 deaths. There are currently 13,815 active cases in the state.
In Pontotoc County, there are 115 active cases, 558 total cases, 440 recoveries and three deaths.
In Ada, there are 94 active cases, 454 total cases, 359 recoveries and one death.
In Stonewall, there are 4 active cases, 31 total cases, 26 recoveries and one death.
In Allen, there are 3 active cases, 28 total cases, 24 recoveries and one death.
In Konawa there at 10 active cases, 48 total cases, 37 recoveries and one death.
In Sulphur, there are 47 active cases, 149 total cases, 100 recoveries and two deaths death.
In Byng, there is one active case, two total cases and one recovery.
In Fitzhugh, there is three active case, five total cases and two recoveries.
In Francis, there are no active cases, three total cases and three recoveries.
In Colagate, there are three active cases, 56 total cases and 53 recoveries.
In Roff, there are nine active cases, 23 total cases and 14 recoveries.
In Asher, there are four active cases, 24 total cases and 20 recoveries.
In Sasakwa, there are eight active cases, 23 total cases and 15 recoveries.
In Stratford, there are 24 active cases, 57 total cases and 33 recoveries.
In Tupelo, there are no active cases, three total cases and three recoveries.
