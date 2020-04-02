OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt announced recently that the Oklahoma Tax Commission has approved an order to allow all individual and other non-corporate tax filers to defer up to $1 million of state income tax (including self-employment tax) payments due on April 15 until July 15 without penalties or interest.
This matches the federal guidance issued by the IRS as a result of President Trump’s emergency declaration pursuant to the Stafford Act, and it also allows corporate taxpayers a similar deferment of up to $10 million of state income tax payments without penalties or interest.
The filing deadline remains April 15.
“This guidance is a proactive step to reduce the financial stress many hardworking Oklahomans and businesses are feeling during this time,” said Stitt. “I thank Executive Director Jay Doyle and the Oklahoma Tax Commissioners for working together with us to quickly approve this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.