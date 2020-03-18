OKLAHOMA CITY — State senators were quarantined in their offices for several hours Tuesday after a Senate employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to the chamber’s personnel Tuesday.
The Senate did not immediately identify the infected individual.
While the risk to the majority of senators and personnel remains low, out of an abundance of caution, health professionals were being sent to get a swab, according to the email first obtained by eCapitol, a legislative tracking and news service.
“Immediately, all senators and Senate personnel are asked to remain in their offices and await a visit from a health professional,” the email said.
State health officials said 30 Senate personnel ultimately decided to be tested for the virus. State officials said the Senate opted to use a private lab because no one tested Tuesday was exhibiting symptoms.
Individuals who have been in contact with someone who tested positive will likely receive a phone call from health officials to provide necessary information about how to protect themselves and others, the email said.
Starting Wednesday through Friday, state Senate offices will be closed and employees will work from home.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
