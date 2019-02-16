OKLAHOMA CITY — With complaints mounting among retirees, lawmakers are considering if the state’s public pension systems are finally healthy enough to give tens of thousands of retirees their first cost-of-living-adjustment in over a decade.
Advocates for the adjustment say living and health care costs have soared over the past decade, and many retirees are now quietly struggling to survive on their meager pension checks. Most are aging and fear that they can’t afford to wait another decade or two for the state’s pension systems to be 100 percent funded before the next boost is provided.
“I think (older retirees) are saying that the system will not be fully vested for at least 14 more years,” said state Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. “A lot of those people won’t be there, and they’re living on very meager wages.”
Pemberton is among a growing number of lawmakers filing legislation to award retirees their first permanent cost-of-living adjustment — or COLA — in 11 years.
Pemberton has proposed a 2 percent adjustment. Legislative budget officials haven’t yet calculated the total cost, but Pemberton said it would cost the Teachers’ Retirement System, which serves about 63,000 retirees, about $218 million.
But such proposals in recent years have faced stark resistance in a Legislature that some observers note used to be in the habit of handing out COLAs to curry electoral favor even if it wasn’t financially prudent.
After years of neglect in paying into the system, lawmakers eliminated the perk to help shore up the ailing pension systems. Nearly a decade ago, they were the worst funded liability and threatened to harm the state’s credit rating.
“One of the biggest things (Republicans) have done since we’ve taken control of the Senate is shore up those funds,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “So anything that erodes the viability of those funds — anything that cuts into the corpus and makes those less legitimate — we don’t want to go back into the mindset where you give a COLA, but you don’t fund it.”
Many lawmakers have resisted calls to dip into the systems as they focus on fully funding the state’s $40.4 billion in obligations. The pension systems need another $7.8 billion before all seven will be 100 percent funded, according to the state budget officials
Treat said his caucus, which holds a supermajority, hasn’t taken a position on COLAs, but members are “extremely strong” on ensuring pensions remain solvent.
Last year, Treat authored a measure granting retirees a one-time stipend. The amount retirees received varied depending on how well-funded the pensions were.
State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, signed on as the House author of Pemberton’s proposal, but the legislator also has his own bill to give retirees an 8 percent COLA.
Frix said he realizes 8 percent is a little high but is a “good starting point” for a conversation. Lawmakers would have to invest another $1.5 billion into the pension system to cover the increase, he said.
“I have a retired teacher in my district where their health insurance cost is higher than their retirement check,” Frix said. “I felt like the time was right to be able to afford a COLA, and it’s definitely and desperately needed out there.”
Sabra Tucker, executive director of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association, said a COLA “is long overdue.”
Since 2008 — when lawmakers last awarded one — the cost of living increased between 18 and 30 percent. Health care costs rose average of 40 percent, she said.
“Of course, it’s senior citizens that use the bulk of the health care,” she said. “Their buying power has been decreased significantly.”
Tucker said she believes this may finally be the year for retirees. Most of the dozens of new faces in the Legislature realize that retirees need an increase, she said.
“I am optimistic for the first time since 2010,” she said. “This is the first time, especially from leadership, that we have seen the desire to do something for retirees.”
Her group is calling for the 8 percent adjustment.
House Democrats are also very supportive of Frix’s 8 percent proposal, said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
“It’s far past time,” she said. “And the retirement systems are healthy. They are funded, and they can certainly afford that adjustment.”
But state Treasurer Randy McDaniel, who authored the stipend bill while serving as a state representative, said in an email that legislators were unable to provide COLAs previously due to a “legacy of unfunded pension liability and budget shortfalls.”
State law currently requires new funding to offset the costs of “benefit enhancements,” he said.
McDaniel said the state must keep its promises to those dedicating their careers to serving the public.
“It is essential that adequate funds be available to pay those benefits for generations to come,” McDaniel said.
In a budget briefing earlier this month, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration noted that the Teachers’ Retirement System at 72.9 percent funded and the Firefighters system at 68.1 percent still need “many more years” to achieve financial soundness.
“Attempts to weaken previous reforms or add additional costs to the system will negatively affect progress and could harm the state’s bond rating,” budget officials wrote in a briefing packet released to the media.
Still, Tom Dunning, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, said he’s hopeful that 2019 will be the year the Legislature finally gives retirees a COLA.
He said last year’s stipend was “a nice one-time influx,” but it doesn’t help retirees down the road.
“The vast majority of state employees, they’re not running off and living the high life,” he said. “They’re trying to make ends meet, but at the same time, we don’t want to do anything to jeopardize the pension system.”
