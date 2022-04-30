At its April 28th meeting, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved the request to begin an Early College High School (ECHS) program at Murray State College. Murray’s Accelerated College Experience (ACE) program is approved for five years concluding at the end of the spring 2027 term, with an interim report on program outcomes required after the spring 2025 semester.
The ACE program will help students graduate from high school with an earned associate degree or certificate at little or no cost, reducing the overall cost and time required to complete a college degree. Consistent with State Regents’ policy, the ACE program is designed to benefit traditionally underserved students, who have the most to gain from the opportunity to begin pursuing a college degree while still in high school.
“We couldn’t be more pleased that the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education have approved our request to begin an early college program. High school years are pivotal for students to prepare to succeed in college and careers. Research shows that underserved students who participate in early college programs are more likely to graduate from high school. Students who complete these programs are also more likely to attend college,” said President Dr. Tim Faltyn. “We believe our ACE program and the partnerships we are fostering with area public schools will be an effective bridge to help during this transitional stage in students’ lives.”
MSC has partnered with Kingston High School, Madill Public Schools, Sulphur Public Schools, and Tishomingo Public Schools to deliver its ACE program. Students will be able to select from a pre-baccalaureate associate degree track or workforce-oriented associate in applied science degree tracks in business management, computer information systems, or manufacturing technology.
Murray State will provide dedicated personnel to manage the ACE program and student support services, including enrollment assistance, academic advising, tutoring, and career counseling. Local and regional partnerships will enable the college to support students throughout their ACE experience, allowing students to participate at no cost to their families.
For more information, please contact Ginger Cothran at gcothran@mscok.edu.
