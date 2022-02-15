OKLAHOMA CITY — Opponents of Gov. Kevin Stitt launched a high-profile salvo against the sitting governor, spending thousands to air an attack ad on television screens across Oklahoma during Sunday’s Super Bowl game.
The 30-second commercial poked at Stitt’s 2019 State of the State address where he outlined his vision to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state.
“Kevin Stitt, Top 10 talk, but not Top 10 results,” according to the commercial.
The group noted that Oklahoma is in fact in the bottom 10 in key categories. In September 2021, Oklahoma ranked 49th in education and 43rd in public safety, and had a higher rate of violent crime than New York and California, according to the commercial.
A political action committee, the Oklahoma Project, has already raised $245,000, according to campaign filings. The group aims to support legislation and candidates that will improve the lives of all Oklahomans. In December, the group said it planned to spend $500,000 on TV, radio and digital advertisements ahead of Stitt’s bid for re-election later this year.
The Oklahoma Project paid the Oklahoma City NBC affiliate $50,000 to air the 30-second Super Bowl commercial during halftime, according to disclosures filed with the Federal Communications Commission. It also paid the Ada NBC affiliate $8,500 to air it. The commercial also aired right after the game in NBC’s Tulsa market, but FCC filings as of Monday afternoon did not show how much the group spent to air it.
Sunday’s Super Bowl commercial marked the third TV ad run by the group over the past two months.
Donelle Harder, a spokeswoman for Stitt’s campaign, said that he ran for governor in 2018 to “end politics as usual and to lead a turnaround that is well underway with record low unemployment, the largest state savings in a century and record levels of state investment in education all while cutting taxes for every single Oklahoman.”
In a statement, the Oklahoma Project said it is committed to holding Stitt accountable for his failures. Under Stitt’s leadership, Oklahoma ranks close to last in education, health care and public safety, the group said.
“We think it is important to get these facts out to voters all across our state,” the group said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
