The state has halted a program that’s supposed to feed the poorest school children after the State Department of Education gave access to an unknown number of families that don’t qualify.
The Oklahoma P-EBT, or Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, cards started arriving in the mailboxes of Oklahomans last week. As of Tuesday, there were reports that parents with children enrolled in Moore, Edmond, Oakdale and Enid public schools had erroneously received cards, but nobody could say how widespread the issue was.
The cards are supposed to provide supplemental nutrition assistance benefits to children who qualify to receive free or reduce-priced meals through their schools.
In response to the error, the state Department of Human Services confirmed Tuesday that it has stopped payment on all Oklahoma P-EBT cards, including valid ones, until the education department can check its data to ensure the federal funds are going to the correct families.
Democrats, meanwhile, said the education agency’s “incompetence” is unacceptable and risks jeopardizing the food security of families that legitimately rely on the COVID-19 program.
Justin Holcomb, a spokesman for the state Department of Education, wouldn’t say Tuesday if the issuance of the cards to the wrong families was unintentional. He pointed instead to a statement.
“We are closely monitoring the P-EBT inconsistencies that originated last Friday,” he said in that statement. “While our initial investigation appears to have the unauthorized cards limited to a small number of families, we will be able to provide a more thorough response by the end of this week. When it comes to supplemental funding for our children, this administration takes seriously any and all discrepancies.”
The agency did not answer questions about how the mistake happened, if the error was statewide or only affected certain districts, or how much funding was accidentally distributed on those cards.
Casey White, a spokeswoman for Oklahoma DHS, referred questions, including how many P-EBT cards had been issued during the past two weeks, to the education department.
State Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, said he first learned of the error Tuesday afternoon. He said he was told it involved some “miscommunication” and “some bad data,” but had not yet received many specifics.
“Some families who should not be eligible did receive some cards, but they’re aware of the situation and have stopped issuance of further cards until they get it corrected,” Lawson said of DHS.
He said DHS is in charge of issuing the cards. The State Department of Education is responsible for giving DHS the data of who is eligible. The education agency in turn is supposed to get its data from local districts.
Lawson said he believes the situation will be rectified quickly so that there’s not “prolonged disruption” of the service for families that actually qualify.
In an email, Edmond Public Schools said it had “received numerous phone calls and emails” from parents who had unexpectedly received P-EBT cards. The district provided CNHI Oklahoma with a copy of the letter it had sent to parents in response to their concerns.
The district’s letter noted that “many families” whose children did not qualify during the 2021-22 school year had received P-EBT cards in the mail, and said the program is a federal retroactive pandemic nutrition program that’s administered through Oklahoma’s DHS.
The district also shared with parents a written response it received from SDE about the issue. The agency wrote that the majority of cards sent had no funds on them or only a small amount.
“When we discovered that this happened late Friday, we had DHS stop all payments,” SDE wrote. “We are in the process of working through the issue to restart payments for those that are eligible for benefits. This is not a case of fraud.”
SDE also urged any parent that received the card in error to “destroy” it.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said the issue calls into question who is leading things within the SDE and who is ensuring that agency takes correct actions. He also questioned what steps SDE is taking to communicate with parents about the error.
“It is very concerning to me to find out that desperate families now have things put on hold for them as a result of this mistake,” he said.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said legislators “need to get to the bottom of this incompetence.”
He said not only were P-EBT funds apparently allocated to the wrong families, but also taxpayers had to pay for those cards — some of which had no money on them — to be printed and mailed.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
