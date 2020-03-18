Pontotoc County commissioners declared a state of emergency in the county Tuesday, paving the way for additional measures to be taken to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance provided by health professionals and researches, commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to invoke a section of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003 to declare a state of emergency in Pontotoc County.
Under the declaration, the Pontotoc County courthouse campus, including the courthouse and all county buildings on the campus, will close to the public at 12:01 a.m. today. The buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice. Commissioners will reevaluate the closures weekly.
The move does not include the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, located on the courthouse campus. The sheriff’s office will adopt separate policies to protect the health and safety of its deputies and civilian employees while remaining open to the public.
For now, county officials urge residents to use the telephone and internet to conduct their business with the county. Commissioners will work with department heads and elected officials to try to find alternative ways to conduct county business during the closure, but, they say they will not reopen the courthouse or other county facilities until they feel it is safe to do so.
