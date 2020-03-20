As Oklahomans work together to aggressively stop the spread of COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued and strengthened guidelines for child care facilities Thursday. At this time, child care providers will remain a critical function in the state to address demands from health care workers, front line responders, grocer employees and other critical industries.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, OSDH is issuing the following guidelines for child care providers when there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 among a facility employee or attendee:
• Immediately notify your local child care licensing specialist, who may advise the facility to temporarily close for a minimum of 48 hours for investigation and cleaning. If a facility has trouble reaching the local specialist, contact Child Care Services within the Department of Human Services state offices for assistance: 405-521-3561 or toll free: 1-844-834-8314.
• Close off areas used by the ill person(s) and wait as long as practical before beginning cleaning and disinfection to minimize potential for exposure to respiratory droplets.
• Open outside doors and windows to increase air circulation in the area, waiting up to 24 hours before beginning cleaning and disinfection.
• Cleaning staff should disinfect all areas (offices, bathrooms, playground, and common areas) used by the ill persons, focusing especially on frequently touched surfaces.
Effective immediately, child care providers are requested to implement the following guidance, consistent with new requirements in accordance with federal guidance and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent disaster declaration:
• Prohibit any person except the following from accessing an operation: operation staff; persons with legal authority to enter, including law enforcement officers, state child care licensing staff and Department of Human Services’ Family and Protective Services staff; professionals providing services to children; children enrolled at the operation; and parents or legal guardians who have children enrolled and present at the operation.
• Require pickup and drop-off of children outside of the operation, unless it’s determined that there is a need for the parent to enter an operation.
Before allowing entry into the operation, screen all individuals listed above, including taking the temperature of each person upon arrival at the operation each day, and deny entry to any person who meets any of the following criteria:
• A temperature of 100.4°F or above.
• Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and low-grade fever.
• In the previous 14 days has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; is under investigation for COVID-19; or is ill with a respiratory illness.
• In the previous 14 days has traveled internationally to countries with widespread, sustained community transmission. For updated information on affected countries, visit /www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/travelers/index.html.
• Provide each child with individual meals and snacks. Do not serve family-style meals.
• As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, child care providers should stay in communication with the local licensing specialist for guidance.
