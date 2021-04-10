Work continues on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s project to widen State Highway 19 west of Ada.
The $17M project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022, and includes pavement reconstruction and widening from four miles east of the Garvin County line (Gaar Corner) extending east through Pickett near Ada.
The primary contractor is Cummins Construction Company.
Long known for its narrow, shoulderless lanes, improvement of the stretch of roadway is welcome.
Motorists should expect reduced speed limits, trucks and equipment entering and exiting the roadway, and flaggers directing traffic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.