Oklahomans will get their opportunity to grab some of their favorite fair food after all.
The Oklahoma State Fair will host a Fair Food To-Go event from Aug. 20-23 at the state fairgrounds.
According to an Oklahoma State Fair press release, the event will feature nearly a dozen food vendors that regularly attend the annual Oklahoma State Fair, where they provide some of the most iconic food staples of the yearly event. Guests can expect classics such as corndogs, funnel cakes, roasted corn, turkey legs and cinnamon rolls.
The Fair Food To-Go will be available from 3-8 p.m. on Aug. 20, from noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Vendors will be set up in front of the Bennett Event Center. Guests are asked to enter the grounds at the main entrance, at May Avenue and Gordon Cooper Boulevard, across from Forest Lumber.
No tables or benches will be provided and all food will be packaged in to-go containers. Attendees of this event are asked to maintain social distance of at least six feet from others.
“Hosting this event gives us the opportunity to invite the public to enjoy one of the largest and most popular aspects of the Fair – the amazing food,” said Timothy J. O’Toole, president and CEO of Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “It’s also a way for our food vendors to generate some business in a safe and responsible setting, which we are happy to be able to help with.”
