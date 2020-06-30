Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 228 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as numbers continue to climb in the state.
Pontotoc County now has a total of 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, two patients have died and 22 have recovered, leaving 14 active cases, according to OSDH. Of the confirmed cases reported in Pontotoc County, 28 are in the city of Ada. Of those 28 cases, 18 have recovered, leaving a total of 10 active cases in the city of Ada. There have been no reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the city of Ada.
Overall, COVID-19 in the state increased by 1.76% to top out at 13,172 Oklahomans confirmed with the virus since the first case was reported in early March. There were no deaths in Monday’s OSDH report.
The number of active cases also rose on Monday, increasing by 38 in a single-day period to 3,200. There have been 9,587 who have recovered overall, with 190 of those since Sunday’s OSDH report.
State numbers
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Monday were 234 in the 0-4 age range, 769 in the 5-17 age range, 4,537 in the 18-35 age range, 2,981 in the 36-49 age range, 2,419 in the 50-64 age range and 2,231 in the 65 and older age range. There was one case marked “age unknown” in Monday’s data.
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 92, or 40%, reported on Monday, according to OSDH.
Of those testing positive, 6,650, or 50.49%, have been female, and 6,521 or 49.51%, have been male. One is listed as “unknown” gender, according to OSDH data on Monday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.1, according to OSDH data.
Of the overall 385 deaths in the state, 308, or 80%, have been 65 and older; 62, or 16.10%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.34%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.56%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 197 or 51.17%, than women, 188 or 48.83%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 70 in Oklahoma County; 67 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 39 in Washington County; 19 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 11 each in Caddo and Muskogee counties; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Pontotoc County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Pontotoc County, 2330 Arlington St., Ada, (580) 332-2011. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health departments also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
