Congratulations to the following students who were named as winners in the Ada City School District’s Inaugural “The Sky is Not the Limit” aviation art contest. In addition, please note that Willard’s Faith Lawson and Anneliese Wier were named as second- and third-place state winners in the competition sponsored by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
• Hayes Grade Center — Kolten Fuller, first place.
• Washington Grade Center — Jadyce Burns, first place; Emory Anderson, second place.
• Willard Grade Center — Faith Lawson, first place and second place state winner; Anneliese Weir, second place and third place state winner.
• Ada Junior High School — Allison Osborn, first place; Patience Williams and Trevor John, second place.
• Ada High School —Hunter Martinez, first place; Colee Rogers, second place.
Students will be recognized at a meeting of the Ada City Schools Board of Education and will be presented with the opportunity to take a flight over Ada with members of EAA Chapter 1005 at the Ada Regional Airport.
‘The Sky is Not the Limit’
The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission announced the names of twelve students that placed in the Oklahoma 2019 International Aviation Art Contest.
The state-level Aviation Art Contest, sponsored by the Aeronautics Commission, encourages youth, ages 6 to 17, to reflect on aviation by designing a piece of art based on the year’s chosen theme. This year’s contest theme was “My Dream to Fly.”
In the year 2014, 35 students participated. In 2015, there were 85 entrants. A total of 132 students contributed in 2016 and the contest yielded 1112 entries from 73 schools statewide in 2017. The entries for 2018 accounted for 1301 entries and 81 schools across the state. In 2019, the agency received 1220 entries from 86 schools. This year marks the most participating schools since the Commission began hosting the contest. The agency attributes their success to their aviation art contest calendar which is mailed to all of the public and private schools across the state.
In the Junior Division, ages 6 to 9, Brecker Tubbs, from Ator Heights Elementary in Owasso, took home first prize. This year’s second-place winner was Chloe Childs from Community Christian School in Norman, while third place went to Haven Herrod, from Latta Public Schools near Ada. Ruby Nix received an honorable mention from the judges and is a student at Holy Trinity Lutheran School in Edmond.
Channing Reames from Guthrie, a student at Guthrie Upper Elementary took top honors in the Intermediate Division, ages 10-13. Taking second was Faith Lawson from Willard Elementary School in Ada, while Anneliese Weir, also from Ada and a student at Willard Elementary School, placed third. Receiving an Honorable Mention in the division, Marcelo Casas, Jr., is a student at Hooker Public Schools in Hooker.
Guymon High School’s Adamariz Veleta from Guymon finished atop the Senior Division, ages 14-17, followed by Omar Lira, also a student at Guymon High School in Guymon. Ashlynn Buchanan from Enid High School took third. Maricza Lopez from Kingfisher High School received an honorable mention in the division.
“Recently we learned from a comprehensive economic impact study of aviation and aerospace activity, that aviation and aerospace has become the second largest industry in the state providing over 206,000 jobs. We must have skilled and competent workers for that industry to remain viable,” director of aeronautics Vic Bird said. “The annual Oklahoma Aviation Art Contest is critical to stimulating aviation interest among young minds. If we can reach them at the earliest of ages, we can guide them into STEM-based education and aviation and aerospace careers.”
The judges included Brian Dahlvang, communications program specialist, FAA Monroney Center, who is also a graphic designer and artist; Aeronautics District 4 Commissioner Lindy Ritz, former FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Monroney Center director and current president of the Ritz Group who also serves as the assistant director of the FAA Center of Excellence, Brigadier General Ben T. Robinson, former Commander, 552nd Air Control Wing at Tinker Air Force Base and owner of Century One, LLC; State Representative Tammy West from House District 84, who serves as an Assistant Majority Whip and the Majority Caucus Chair; Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5, Chase Rutledge, pilot and journalist for KOCO’s Sky5 helicopter; Britton Lee, single and multi-engine certified flight instructor and designated pilot examiner and airframe and powerplant mechanic; and Jeff James, vice president of aerospace education for the Air Force Association Gerrity Chapter #215.
“We were greatly pleased with the number of schools and students represented in rural and urban areas. The Commission is purposefully removed from any of the judging aspects of the contest, and the outcome is based solely on the volunteer judges from the aviation and aerospace community,” said Sandra Shelton, contest organizer and public information officer for the Commission. “We thank every teacher who participated in the contest and encouraged their students to enter, and we hope they will enter again next year.”
First-place winners in each of the three age categories receive $200, while the second-place winners receive $150. A cash prize of $100 is presented to students who place third, and honorable mention will receive $50. In addition to the cash prizes, the winners are also presented with certificates of achievement as well as citations from their respective state senator and state representative during a ceremony at the Oklahoma State Capitol. The top three entries in each age division are forwarded to Washington, D.C., where they compete nationally against other winners from the U.S. for the right to advance to the international competition.
The 2019 International Aviation Art Contest is sponsored, in large part, by the National Aeronautic Association, Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, National Association of State Aviation Officials, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, National Coalition for Aviation and Space Education, Federal Aviation Administration and the Ken Cook Co.
