State asks federal lawmakers to rescue rural school funding

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is asking the state’s Congressional delegation to come to the rescue of rural schools in Oklahoma.
In a letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Hofmeister exoressed concern that a recent change in the federal Rural and Low-Income Schools program could cost the state’s rural schools more than $1 million in funding — funds which often prove critical for many rural, high-poverty schools in Oklahoma. In a press release issued Monday, the same day Hofmeister’s letter was sent to DeVos, the superintendent asked the state’s senators and congressmen to intercede on behalf of Oklahoma schools.
“The loss of approximately $1,040,095 in RLIS funds will adversely affect many rural [school districts] and likely force the reduction of services to their students,” Hofmeister said in the prepared statement. “We must do everything in our power to ensure this change in policy is reversed as abruptly as it was enacted, which is why I am asking for the members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to intervene on behalf of our rural schools.”
In the past, Hofmeister explained, USDE allowed Oklahoma to use the percentages of students qualifying for free- and reduced-lunch programs to determine “below poverty” eligibility. The new rules require the Oklahoma State Department of Education to use Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates data to determine eligibility, which could decrease the number of eligible districts from 144 to 82.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.