The Oklahoma statewide candidate filing period begins April 8. Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. April 10, no exceptions.
Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for Pontotoc County offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board, 131 W. 13th, Ada.
The following Pontotoc County offices will be filled this year:
• County clerk: Tammy Brown – incumbent.
• Court clerk: Karen Dunnigan — incumbent.
• Sheriff: John Christian — incumbent.
• County Commissioner District 2: Danny Davis — incumbent.
For more election-related information, call the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or visit www.elections.ok.gov.
