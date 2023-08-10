Anticipation is high on the East Central University campus for the start of the 2023 fall semester draws near.
With classes set to begin on Monday, August 14, students, faculty, and staff are eagerly looking forward to embarking on another enriching academic journey.
Prospective students still have the chance to become part of the vibrant ECU community, as enrollment remains open until Friday, August 18.
Whether you’re a recent high school graduate or someone seeking to further their education, ECU offers a welcoming environment to all those who wish to pursue higher learning.
Aspiring bachelors and masters degree seekers have an impressive array of academic programs to choose from, with over 60 undergraduate degree options and 17 masters majors available.
This diverse selection empowers individuals to align their studies with their passions and career aspirations. Whether your interests lie in education, psychology, health and science, liberal arts, social sciences, or the dynamic world of business, ECU has the perfect program to match your ambitions.
As you consider your educational path, ECU stands ready to provide guidance, support, and a platform for growth.
To learn more about the programs, admissions, and the application process, please visit www.ecok.edu/apply or contact our admissions office at admissions@ecok.edu or 580-332-8000.
