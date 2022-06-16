St. Luke's welcomes all for service during Pride Month

On Sunday, June 26, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all people for regular service at 9 a.m. A brunch will follow the service. Park on the street or in the parking lot. A children’s nursery is available. Enter the sanctuary through the red doors facing Broadway. Ushers will assist you.
St. Luke’s is located at the corner of 17th and Broadway at 110 E 17th St.
Episcopal services follow the Book of Common Prayer. The service on June 26 will include church youth in many roles including providing music, sermon, and junior usher.
The Episcopal Church and St. Luke’s parish in Ada is open and inclusive to all people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity for church members and leadership. The first gay bishop was elected in 1994. The LGBTQ+ community is always welcome at St. Luke’s.
For more information about St. Luke’s, please contact Rev. Tammy Wooliver at 580-332-6429 or Senior Warden Christine Pappas at 580-559-5640. You can also visit https://www.stlukesada.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.