St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is excited to announce that Mother Tammy Wooliver has been called to serve as the Rector of St. Luke’s, Ada starting August 1st, 2022.
Since April 1st, 2020, she has served as their Priest in Charge and prior to that, their supply priest during two interim periods.
All are welcome to join the St. Luke’s congregation on Thursday, September 29 at 6:30 in the sanctuary for the service. There will be a reception to follow in the parish hall. St. Luke’s is located at 110 E. 17th St.
Mother Tammy was ordained to the priesthood on Feast of Epiphany, 2002. She completed her BA in Liberal Studies from Philips University in 1996 and her MDiv from Virginia Theological Seminary in 2001. Prior to becoming Priest in Charge at St. Luke’s, her ministry was as a Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Certified Educator.
The last seven years of that 20-year ministry was served at the Veterans Administration in Oklahoma City. Mother Tammy is called Nawny by her seven grandchildren, and she is delighted that her three youngest grandchildren can accompany her regularly to Sunday morning services at St. Luke’s.
Senior Warden Christine Pappas is delighted to welcome Mother Tammy as permanent priest at St. Luke’s. “Mother Tammy came to us right before Covid happened. She led us through years of uncertainty and Zoom church but through it all demonstrated remarkable empathy and care for each one of us,” Pappas said.”
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is the only fully inclusive church in Ada. Sunday services begin at 9:00 a.m. All baptized Christians are welcome to participate in communion. There is also an Evening Prayer service on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Service and outreach include Matthew 25 food program and the Blessing of the Animals which will be held on Sunday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. For more information, please call the church office at 580-332-6429 or visit stlukesada.com.
