St. Luke's to host Shrove Tuesday pancake feed

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host a pancake feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Shrove Tuesday.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children for all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee.
“I am very excited for the pancake supper,” said Mother Erin Jean Warde, priest at St. Luke’s. “Shrove Tuesday is observed as a way for us to celebrate all of the goodies that we might be giving up for the Lenten season. Lent is intended to be a time in which some people fast or take on different spiritual disciplines and so on the day before that — on the day that some people would call ‘Fat Tuesday’ or ‘Mardi Gras’ — we have Shrove Tuesday. We have lots of carbs and delicious meats and treats before we enter the Lenten season.”
All are welcome to attend.
“We want to welcome you and we want to feed you on Shrove Tuesday, and at any other time that you would like to visit our church,” Warde said.
Worship services are at 9 a.m. every Sunday and 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Luke’s, 110 E. 17th St. in Ada.
The Pancake Feed will be held in the Parish Hall, which can be entered from 17th Street.
For more information, call 580-332-6429.
