St. Joseph set to host 70th annual Smorgasbord Nov. 10

St Joseph Catholic Church is set to host its 70th annual Smorgasbord Nov. 10 in the church’s Parish Hall at 1300 E. Beverly Street.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult or $5 for children under 10. Children under three are free. Tickets may be purchased from parishioners or by contacting the parish office at 580-332-4811. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the day of the Smorgasbord. The Smorgasbord dinner will include Swedish meatballs, garlic cheese grits, broccoli casserole, curried fruit and sliced turkey and other favorite dishes, including tamales.
A bazaar, located in one of the church’s education rooms, will include candies, pies, cakes, breads and handmade crafts for purchase. A raffle will be held to win a $500 Visa gift card. Raffle tickets are $2 apiece. The drawing will be held at the end of the evening dinner. The winner need not be present to win.
For 69 years, the St. Joseph Smorgasbord has been a popular, beloved local event attended by countless generations, often becoming a tradition for some. Organizer’s expect the 70th Smorgasbord to continue that tradition in every respect.
For more information, or to purchase a ticket, contact St Joseph Catholic Church at 580-332-4811.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
