St. Joseph Catholic Church to host 71st annual smorgasbord Nov. 8

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ada will host its annual Smorgasbord Sunday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s event has been reinvented as curbside pickup only. No one is allowed inside church buildings except for parish volunteers who have been screened for coronavirus and cleared to work. All meals will be delivered to vehicles in the parking lot.
St. Joseph hopes to provide more than 1,000 meals to Ada and surrounding communities this year.
“We need this as a unifying event for our parish and community,” said Deacon Dennis Fine. “It made us sad to think about not doing it this year, so we thought about how we could do it instead.”
Like all parishes, the church has missed their parish family and the Smorgasbord will be an opportunity for workers to be together again while still maintaining social distancing, mask wearing and frequent proper handwashing.
The beloved Bazaar and Bake Sale have been suspended this year, but will return with the traditional Smorgasbord, hopefully next year.
Tickets are $10 each. Meals include the following: turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cheesy grits, Swedish meatballs, cranberry sauce, a tamale and dessert. Meals will be served to-go style from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Get your tickets from any St. Joseph’s parishioner and then come to the church for a great meal on Nov. 8.
If you cannot participate, prayers for good weather and great attendance are appreciated. For more information, visit stjosephada.com or contact the Parish Office at 580-332-4811.
