This weekend — April 8-9, 2023 — marks the state’s two-day turkey hunting season for youth hunters 17 and younger. This season allows youngsters to get into the turkey woods before the regular turkey season opens, giving them a better chance of harvesting a gobbler.
All youth hunters must possess a turkey license or proof of exemption, and must be accompanied in the field by an adult 18 or older. The adult may not hunt or possess any archery equipment or firearms. Youth hunters may harvest a turkey with archery gear or a shotgun, but rifles and handguns are not permitted. Any harvested turkey must be tagged in the field and checked in using the online E-Check system.
The bag limit for wild turkey is one tom turkey, which is defined as any bearded turkey. Every hunter’s combined limit for all spring turkey seasons is one tom turkey, which means any youth hunter who bags a bird this weekend is done hunting for this spring.
If a youth doesn’t fill the turkey license during youth season, it will be valid during regular turkey hunting season from April 16 to May 16 statewide. For many years, turkey season dates were different in the southeastern counties, but this is no longer the case.
Here are some reminders pertaining to turkey season:
While bearded hens are technically legal to take, hunters are encouraged to ensure they harvest only a tom or a jake.
Be sure to E-check and field tag your harvest.
Don’t trespass onto private land to hunt or retrieve a bird. Read all regulations on hunting and areas you will hunt, and obey all posted rules on public areas.
Make safety your priority. Potential dangers include bad decoy placement; wearing any red, blue or white; using turkey fans, etc.
For complete details on the youth spring turkey hunting season, consult the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations online at www.wildlifedepartment.com, in the free Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app for Apple or Android, or in print at license dealers statewide.
