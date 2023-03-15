Despite the cooler temperatures the past couple of days, spring is in the air as pictured by this peach blossom clinging to a tree Tuesday in Byng.
Spring time
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
