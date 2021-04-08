The Pontotoc County Agri-Plex Convention Center will become a colorful venue as the Pontotoc County Home & Community Education Association hold the annual Quilt Show Friday, April 9th & Saturday, April 10th in convention center of the Pontotoc County AgriPlex in Ada, OK.
Quilt show exhibits may be viewed on Friday, April 9th from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 10th from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.
Demonstrations will be held throughout the quilt show with both local and visiting talent teaching various quilting skills. A complete list of demonstrations will be available at the show.
We will welcome quilt vendors from across Oklahoma that will be featuring the latest in quilting fabrics and notions to sell during the two day show.
A quilt will be given away the last day of the show. Chances are available thru any OHCE member or will be available at the show.
The admission for the quilt show is $2.00 with all proceeds going to Pontotoc County Home and Community Education club projects such as scholarships, Special Olympics, Girls State, 4-H trips and various projects including the AgriPlex.
Do not miss this years’ featured quilter, Ada’s own Rilla Webb. Rilla is a avid quilter. Don’t miss seeing her works of art on display.
For more information on the Pontotoc County Quilt Show, please contact the Pontotoc County OSU Extension Office at 580-332-2153.
