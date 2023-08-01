The Ada Regional United Way partnered with the Pontotoc County Health Department Saturday to host Splashtastic Day of Action in Glenwood Park.
The event featured inflatables, balloon animals, snow cones, kid’s haircuts, the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s bloodmobile, two mobile health clinics, a dunk tank, an imagination playground, booth activities, backpacks and school supplies, a free hot dog lunch, drawings for pool passes, Soonercare and Medicaid sign-up, and free car seat checks.
“Today we’re having a back-to-school event,” Becky Roe, Health Equity Specialist at the Pontotoc County Health Department, said Saturday. “We call it the ‘Splashtastic Day of Action,’ and the goal is to get some school supplies and backpacks for kids, and also make it a fun, and free, day for families.”
Roe said attendance was easily in the hundreds.
“Last year we had at least 500,” she said, adding that she felt there were even more this year.
“I’m just so happy that turned out so well,” she said. “The community has pulled together so well, to make this happen.”
