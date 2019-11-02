ADA [ndash] Services for John Alan (Jack) Ritchie, 85, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Aaron Foshee will officiate. A wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Ritchie passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at a Sha…