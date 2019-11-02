The City of Ada’s Spirit of Christmas Corp. is currently accepting applications for the Christmas party on Dec. 9.

To receive a wrapped Christmas present for your child ages 0-14, pick up an application between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Recreation Office, 201 W. 12th St.

You can also pick up applications from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Glenwood Aquatic Center.

Applications are available through Nov. 25. Applicants must present their Social Security card or birth certificate.

