A spill of hydraulic fluid forced the temporary closure of Southeast 10th Street near Mockingbird Lane in Byng Saturday morning.
Officials at the scene said a five gallon container of hydraulic fluid had fallen off a vehicle, spreading the slick, hazardous material over the roadway. The material was not a fire hazard, and had not leaked into surrounding ditches or yards.
A truck of absorbent material was en route to the scene to clean up the spill.
It was unknown who lost the container.
