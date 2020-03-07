Spill closes 10th Street in Byng

A Byng fire truck sits in the eastbound lane of Southeast 10th Street in Byng after the spill of hydraulic fluid required temporary closure of the road. No surrounding structure or yards were threatened.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

A spill of hydraulic fluid forced the temporary closure of Southeast 10th Street near Mockingbird Lane in Byng Saturday morning.

Officials at the scene said a five gallon container of hydraulic fluid had fallen off a vehicle, spreading the slick, hazardous material over the roadway. The material was not a fire hazard, and had not leaked into surrounding ditches or yards.

A truck of absorbent material was en route to the scene to clean up the spill.

It was unknown who lost the container.

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

