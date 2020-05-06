Stormy skies that spawned multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado warning Monday evening turned into a spectacular show of light, clouds and sky.
A severe thunderstorm that threatened the Pontotoc County area briefly merited a tornado warning just after 6 p.m. when National Weather Service radar indicated circulation near Byars and Rosedale, but as the storm weakened and began to split into two parts, the warning was allowed to expire. Storms, some containing hail, continued to move south across western Pontotoc County.
Storm spotters that included Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian and his deputies, Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier and several rural volunteer fire department members snapped photographs as they kept an eye on the sky, which turned from menacing to beautiful as the evening progressed.
One spotter photographed a wall cloud with a funnel cloud, which is a tornado that doesn’t reach the ground.
By 7:30 p.m., severe weather had exited the county to the south. In its place, residents were treated to a turbulent mix of stratus fractus (scud) clouds and mammatus clouds that stretched from horizon to horizon, much of it colored a deep yellow or amber as the setting sun illuminated the clouds.
The next potential severe weather threat for the Ada area occurs Thursday, in an area of Oklahoma mostly west of Pontotoc County. Thursday’s thunderstorms could produce heavy rain.
