Special session called for redistricting

Greetings from the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
The Oklahoma Legislature will convene in a Special Session from November 15 to November 19 for the purpose of redrawing our Congressional and State Legislative Districts. Long story short, Pontotoc County will still be in House District 25, Senate District 13, and Congressional District 4. Each one district has changed some but not significantly.
Using historic public input and openness, the citizens of Oklahoma had to opportunity to help draw the maps through their own personal participation and representation. For the first time in history, every Representative was put on a redistricting committee. I served as Vice-Chair of the South Central Redistricting Committee. I will also be serving on the House Redistricting Committee during the Special Session. 30 Town Halls, the most in state history, were held statewide to gather public input. Public map submissions were allowed and dozens of publicly submitted maps were incorporated.
House districts are very similar to the plan that received bipartisan and statewide support in May. The only changes since May accounted for Oklahoma’s greater than anticipated urban area growth in the final Census data that was delivered to the states in late September by the Federal government. The target population for each House district was 39,202. Consequently, House District 25 now includes Wanette and surrounding area, then goes south to include the Byers area.
Looking at the Senate District 13, Senator McCortney will take all of Hughes County and most Garvin County, then also part of Murray County. He will no longer have any of Seminole or Pottawatomie Counties. Speaking of Senator McCortney, he is now the Senate Floor Leader which is a huge honor! Congratulations, Senator! Well deserved!
CD4 will add Del City and now includes more of Midwest City. The map keeps Tinker AFB and Fort Sill plus their surrounding communities together. This was an overwhelming request by the public.
For a more in depth and deep dive look at the proposed Congressional and State Legislative maps, go to www.okhouse.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.