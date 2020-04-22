||||
Special Olympians play bocce
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
FITTSTOWN [ndash] Graveside services for Carl William Jeffcoat, 74, of Fittstown will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Rosedale Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mr. Jeffcoat passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. He was bo…
ADA [ndash] Nellie Jo Varley, 81, of Ada passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Oklahoma City.Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: City votes to require masks
- Byng hires Noble assistant for boys basketball job
- Felonies
- Holmes introduced as Calvin girls basketball coach
- For the Children: Challenges remain for Oklahoma, from budget to health care
- School board adopts revised academic calendar
- Severe weather threat increases for area
- Update: Konawa woman, child killed in SH39 collision
- City to require masks in public settings
- Severe weather possible Tuesday night into Wednesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.