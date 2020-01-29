Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.
TUPELO [ndash] Services for Jerry Lynn Sanders, 66, of Tupelo will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Tupelo Senior Citizens Center. Mr. Sanders passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Coalgate Hospital. He was born Aug. 28, 1953, at Coalgate to Sam and Myrtle Thompson Sanders. Jerry grew up in…
PAULS VALLEY [ndash] Memorial services for Vicky Lynn Gates, 72, of Pauls Valley and formerly of Ada are at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Chad Large will officiate. Mrs. Gates passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at a Pauls Valley nursing home.
ADA [ndash] John Curtis Fisher, 72, of Ada passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Ada. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. A family visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
STRATFORD [ndash] Services for Martha JoAnn Way Johnson, 80, of Stratford will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Alexander-Gray Funeral Home, Wilson. Burial to follow at Hewitt Cemetery, Wilson. The family received visitation Monday at DeArman-Pickard Funeral Home in Stratford. JoAnn will lie i…
