These events are for adults at least 55 years of age.
Jan. 13-17
Monday
Acrylics class w/ Denitia St.Clair — 1 p.m.
Movie and popcorn in the main hall: “Steel Magnolias” — 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Mat and framing class w/Bob Shaw — 10 a.m.
Tai Chi exercise class — 11 a.m.
Sketching class w/Steve Owens — 1 p.m.
Get Fit exercise class — 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Acrylics class — 1 p.m.
Wii bowling — 2 p.m.
Evening dance w/Jerry Duncan Band — 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Mat and framing class — 10 a.m.
Tai Chi — 11 a.m.
Sketching class — 1 p.m.
Bingo — 1 p.m.
Friday
Ada Fire Department presents: Fire Safety Workshop (limited number of free smoke alarms to be given away) — 9 a.m.
Tinker Federal Credit Union: Savvy Senior Financial Workshop (door prizes to be given away) — 10 a.m.
*See regular monthly calendar for January for all regular daily activities and menu.
