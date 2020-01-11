These events are for adults at least 55 years of age.

Jan. 13-17

Monday

Acrylics class w/ Denitia St.Clair — 1 p.m.

Movie and popcorn in the main hall:  “Steel Magnolias” — 2 p.m.

Tuesday

Mat and framing class w/Bob Shaw — 10 a.m.

Tai Chi exercise class — 11 a.m.

Sketching class w/Steve Owens — 1 p.m.

Get Fit exercise class — 1 p.m.

Wednesday

Acrylics class — 1 p.m.

Wii bowling — 2 p.m.

Evening dance w/Jerry Duncan Band — 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Mat and framing class — 10 a.m.

Tai Chi — 11 a.m.

Sketching class — 1 p.m.

Bingo — 1 p.m.

Friday

Ada Fire Department presents: Fire Safety Workshop (limited number of free smoke alarms to be given away) — 9 a.m.

Tinker Federal Credit Union: Savvy Senior Financial Workshop (door prizes to be given away) — 10 a.m.

*See regular monthly calendar for January for all regular daily activities and menu.

