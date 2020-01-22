Special events planned at Irving Community Center this week

Irving Community Center

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Events are for adults at least 55 years of age.

For more information, come by the center at 530 W. Fifth St., or call 580-436-8101.

Irving Center activities, Jan. 22-24:

Wednesday

Self-Defense Class* w/David Cowans, Ada Police Department

1 p.m. — Acrylics Class w/Denitia St. Clair.

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling.

7-9 p.m. — Evening Dance w/Jerry Duncan Band.

Thursday

Salon open! Schedule your appointment with stylist Haylee Reeves.

10 a.m. — Mat & Framing Class.

11 a.m. — Tai Chi.

1 p.m. — Sketching Class.

1 p.m. — BINGO!

Friday

9 a.m. — Shuffle Board Tournament (register at the front desk).

*See regular monthly calendar for January for all regular daily activities and menu.

Tags

Recommended for you