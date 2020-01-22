Special events planned at Irving Community Center this week

Events are for adults at least 55 years of age.
For more information, come by the center at 530 W. Fifth St., or call 580-436-8101.
Irving Center activities, Jan. 22-24:
Wednesday
Self-Defense Class* w/David Cowans, Ada Police Department
1 p.m. — Acrylics Class w/Denitia St. Clair.
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling.
7-9 p.m. — Evening Dance w/Jerry Duncan Band.
Thursday
Salon open! Schedule your appointment with stylist Haylee Reeves.
10 a.m. — Mat & Framing Class.
11 a.m. — Tai Chi.
1 p.m. — Sketching Class.
1 p.m. — BINGO!
Friday
9 a.m. — Shuffle Board Tournament (register at the front desk).
*See regular monthly calendar for January for all regular daily activities and menu.
