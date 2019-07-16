Friday is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 13 Pontotoc Technology Center special election.
Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old may register to vote or make changes to a current registration at the Pontotoc County Election Board located at 131 W. 13th, Ada, through Friday.
Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma voter registration application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday. Applications may be downloaded and printed from www.elections.ok.gov.
Voter registration applications may also be completed and submitted at tag agencies through Friday. Currently registered Pontotoc County voters may change their political affiliation or Pontotoc County address of residence through the online voter registration system at www.elections.ok.gov.
The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Any person who has submitted a voter registration application and has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office at 580-332-4534.
