The hunger for profits fueled the global financial crisis of 2008 that led to the collapse of the Lehman Brothers brokerage firm, the president and CEO of Vision Bank said Wednesday.
“Greed is what caused all of this, and it starts all of the way at the very beginning,” said Jim Hamby.
Hamby and his fellow speaker, Marran Ogilvie, provided an overview of the 2008 financial crisis and the circumstances that led to Lehman Brothers’ demise at East Central University. The panel discussion was part of a presentation titled “The Lehman Lesson,” followed by a National Theatre Live screening of the play “The Lehman Trilogy.”
The Great Recession
The worst financial meltdown since the Great Depression began in 2007, when the U.S. housing bubble burst, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. That downturn triggered a collapse of the subprime mortgage industry, which offered loans to people who had poor credit — sometimes without requiring the homeowner to make a down payment.
More than 25 subprime lending firms declared bankruptcy in February and March 2007, which rattled the Dow Jones Industrial Average — a measure of the combined stock value of the United States’ 30 biggest companies. The Dow dropped by 416 points in late February 2007, its biggest one-day loss since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Subprime bankruptcies spread in April 2007, and people started worrying about how those bankruptcies would affect the broader economy, acceding to the CFR. Then in July 2007, the investment bank Bear Stearns announced that it would file for bankruptcy, signaling problems in other financial markets.
Subprime mortgage problems went global in the summer of 2007 as hedge funds and banks around the world revealed that they had substantial holdings of mortgage-backed securities. The next month, the Federal Reserve responded to the crisis by cutting interest rates.
Bear Stearns later announced that it had major liquidity problems and received a 28-day emergency loan from the New York Federal Reserve Bank, amid fears that the firm’s demise could cause the financial sector to collapse, according to CFR. Two days later, JP Morgan Chase bought Bear Stearns in a rescue deal backed by $30 billion in Fed dollars.
The federal government later seized control of federal mortgage insurers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which had multiple mortgage defaults, because regulators feared that their collapse would cripple the national economy, according to CFR.
Lehman Brothers filed for the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history in 2008, shocking investors who thought the federal government would save the brokerage firm, according to the CFR. However, U.S. treasury and Fed leaders were worried that saving Lehman Brothers would send the wrong message to the banking industry.
“There was this idea on Wall Street that some of these big institutions were too big to fail,” said Ogilivie, who served as advisory to the creditors’ committee for Lehman Brothers International (Europe) Administration. “And what people meant by that is they would have an earthquake effect if it failed.
“And what I mean by that is if you’ve seen on the news sometimes if you have an earthquake on one continent, it can end up causing a tsunami in another continent. So halfway around the world, it’s such a big earthquake that if affects the people way over here.”
Ogilvie, who was the chief operating officer of a firm that did business with Lehman Brothers at the time, said her firm had $250 million invested with Lehman. She contacted Lehman to transfer her firm’s assets somewhere else.
Ogilvie said the person who answered the phone at Lehman said her firm’s assets were in Europe, which has different banking laws. She said the person she spoke to told her that European laws required a full financial audit of Lehman before any assets could be returned to customers.
“Well, it doesn’t take someone that long to figure out that doing a full financial audit of a multibillion-dollar national firm is going to take several years,” Ogilvie said. “So quickly, customers start to realize, ‘Holy crap. Those assets that we thought we were going to get back this morning, you’re telling us that they’re in Europe and we’re not going to get them back for years?’”
She said Lehman’s collapse affected teacher pension plans, charities and other organizations that needed their cash back so they could pay their bills.
‘Too big to fail’
Jim Hamby said people who argued that major financial firms like Lehman Brothers had to be rescued were correct.
“They were too big to fail,” he said, adding that the collapse of those firms would have caused a domino effect that would shake the entire economy. “If they did not bail these banks out, I can’t even describe the recession or depression this country would have gone into.”
Marran Ogilvie said the federal government’s decision to rescue some financial institutions that were on the verge of failing raised some difficult questions.
“I guess if everybody thinks the government’s going to run in and save them every time, I’m not sure how you have accountability,” she said. “That’s more of a moral question that I can’t answer.
“But I agree with Jim. The tsunami effect (of those institutions failing) is too devastating.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.