Speaker shares story of overcoming abuse

Beverly Gooden’s boyfriend hit her for the first time on her birthday.
“He had thrown me a birthday party, and he said he felt like I wasn’t as grateful as I should have been for his efforts in throwing the party,” Gooden said. “We got into an argument, and he threw me up against the wall and started choking me.”
Gooden said when her boyfriend finally let go, she did not immediately think about running away because her boyfriend has been kind to her up to that point. Instead, she decided that she had done something to provoke him and wound up staying with him that night.
Gooden shared her story of overcoming an abusive relationship as part of the Louise Young Diversity Lecture Tuesday night at East Central University. ECU alumna Dr. Louise Young sponsors the annual event, which focuses on various aspects of diversity.
An ordeal
Gooden said she stayed with her boyfriend for four years, and they eventually got married. But the violence did not go away, and Gooden’s husband frequently assaulted her.
Despite the abuse, Gooden remained with her husband for a variety of reasons — including the fact that she depended on him financially.
“When we graduated college, his major was engineering and mine was journalism, and I couldn’t find a job in my field,” she said. “So he had the money, and he paid the bills. He paid our student loans, so I didn’t know how to survive without any income — without him being my income.”
Gooden said her other reasons for staying included her love for her husband and her belief that he would change some day.
Then one morning, Gooden woke up to her husband pushing her out of their bed. That moment marked a turning point in their relationship, because it was different from the other times when her husband had hit her.
“Every other time when he had hit me, I could point to something that I thought I did wrong,” Gooden said. “It was the dishes in the sink overnight, or there was a mistake with the laundry. Something I could say, ‘OK, I did this. That’s why he hit me.’
“Well, what are you doing when you’re asleep? Nothing. By definition, you’re not doing anything.”
She said she realized for the first time that she hadn’t caused the violence and that her husband was making that choice on his own.
Gooden got up from the floor and started to run to the bathroom, where she planned to lock herself inside. She reached the bathroom but did not get there fast enough to lock the door behind her, and her husband pushed in the door and started choking her.
Gooden said the thought that her husband might kill her had never crossed her mind before, partly because he always stopped just short of that. But that morning showed Gooden that her husband could kill her, and she decided that she wanted to live more than she wanted to stay married to him.
About two months after the incident, Gooden left her husband.
#WhyIStayed
Four years later, Gooden was on Twitter one day when a video was released showing Baltimore Ravens running back assaulting his fiancee in an Atlantic City elevator. Gooden noticed that when the video surfaced, people started posting questions about the fiancee’s behavior on Twitter.
“No one was asking why he did that or what made him want to hit her,” Gooden said. “Everyone wanted to know why she would stay with him.”
The reaction prompted Gooden to tweet some of her reasons for staying in an abusive relationship, accompanied by the hashtag #WhyIStayed. And when she returned from lunch, she noticed that her tweets had generated a long list of responses from survivors of domestic violence, victims or people seeking more information.
Over the next two days, Gooden’s tweets had generated about 200,000 responses. The tweets also fueled a national discussion about how society treats victims of abuse.
Signs of violence
Gooden said she would not have recognized the signs of dating-related violence when she was in an abusive relationship, because she had not experienced or witnessed it before.
“So when it came around to me, I didn’t know how to identify it,” she said. “I didn’t know what manipulation meant in the context of a relationship. I didn’t know what it was like to be coerced in a relationship. I just didn’t see it.”
Gooden said signs of dating-related violence include:
• Attempts to control or manipulate the victim.
* Gaslighting —a form of manipulation that causes victims to doubt themselves.
• Isolating a victim from his or her circle of friends.
• Demanding access to the victim’s personal information.
* Constantly checking the victim’s cell phone or email.
She also said people can stop domestic violence by paying attention to their surroundings and the way that their peers talk about certain issues. Other steps include feeling empathy for people who are hurting and speaking out against abuse.
“Wherever you spend most of your time, make that a place that you feel comfortable speaking out about the issue of dating violence,” Gooden said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.