OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 4, 2021) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) will open the southern half of the new Kickapoo Turnpike at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 that will connect two major interstates, I-40 to I-44 (Turner Turnpike).
The roadway will be single lane in both directions from NE 23rd Street south to I-40 while crews continue to work on the road. In addition, on/off ramps at Reno Ave. and NE 29th Street will remain closed. Currently, the Kickapoo Turnpike is open from I-44 (Turner Turnpike) to NE 23rd Street.
“Our number one priority has been to improve the safety and security of travelers,” Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “This turnpike goes far and beyond laying concrete and installing traffic signs. It signifies a safe, convenient route to travel between Oklahoma’s two largest cities.”
The Kickapoo Turnpike is one of six individual projects within the Driving Forward program announced in October 2015. The 21-mile connection between I-40 and I-44/Turner Turnpike will help eliminate a portion of Oklahoma City’s traffic congestion. It also improves travel from Oklahoma City and Tulsa, allowing Oklahomans to arrive safely to their destinations. The Turnpike was built at a total cost of $453 million.
The Driving Forward initiative is a total of six large-scale corridors to modernize, enhance and improve safety, reduce congestion and support population growth on the turnpike system. To date, three of the projects have been completed with three others currently under construction. The Driving Forward initiative’s number one priority is to improve the safety and security of travelers. When completed, these corridors will create safer Oklahoma roadways by addressing current weaknesses and providing solutions to achieve less congestion.
For more information about this project and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, please visit www.PIKEPASS.com or www.drivingforwardok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.