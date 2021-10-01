Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) and SEASAM Youth begins Oct. 1

The 2021 Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) and SEASAM Youth will begin Oct. 1. This year’s online market features First American art for all visitors to enjoy and purchase at SEASAM.net.
Patrons and art lovers have the opportunity to vote on the People’s Choice Award by visiting SEASAM.net. Voting ends Nov. 5, and the winner will be announced Nov. 8.
SEASAM and SEASAM Youth have become a staples of the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival. Since 2005, SEASAM and SEASAM Youth have provided a unique marketplace where adult and youth artists from Southeastern and Woodland tribes can flourish by showcasing and selling their work.
Allowing for the continuation of connecting patrons with one-of-a-kind and exciting First American art and artists, the 2020 and 2021 SEASAM competitions and markets were moved to a virtual format for the safety of artists and patrons.
“We are working on some things for virtual SEASAM and SEASAM Youth that will make it a little different. The overall market experience will be remarkably similar, and we will allow the artists and buyers to connect directly,” said James Wallace, Chickasaw Nation director of Visual Arts, Media and Design. “We will launch the online market Friday, Oct. 1, and the virtual market will remain up through Dec. 31. This will give the artists and buyers an outlet for sales through the holiday season,” he said.
To view and purchase art from this year’s SEASAM, visit SEASAM.net.
For more information, contact Chickasaw Nation Arts and Humanities at (580) 272-5520, or email ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.
