Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.