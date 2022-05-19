Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program (SONP), an Ada based non-profit organization, will again be delivering hot meals to qualified seniors after recently being awarded a contract to do so.
The program feeds seniors hot meals daily in a 10-county area in southeastern Oklahoma, but had its funding eliminated to deliver those meals to homebound seniors in 2020.
The program had been in place with SONP since 1973, and along with the congregate meal program feeds seniors at 14 nutrition sites across Southeastern Oklahoma, was a primary means by which homebound seniors would receive basic nutrition and daily contact.
The funding for the program comes from the federal government’s Older Americans Act and is provided to the Southeast Oklahoma Development Association (SODA) Area Aging Agency, for grant administration. SODA is an entity composed of local elected and appointed officials that make grant funding determinations throughout a 10-county area consisting of Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Garvin, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, and Pontotoc Counties.
In 2020, the SODA Executive Committee met and determined grant funding for all senior programs for the 2021 fiscal year, voting to award the contract for home-delivered meals to a for-profit corporation in Iowa called “Moms Meals.”
Pat Peay, Executive Director of SONP, said the program’s new contract will begin July 1. She said the meal delivery program lost more than half of its clientele since Moms Meals took over. Peay said SONP will try to get its consumer base back to what it was before.
“The way I understand it, Moms Meals lost over 50% of the clientele,” Peay said. “We had around 600 participants at that time, and I understand it’s down to like
280.”
Peay said those who qualify for hot meal delivery five days a week are seniors over age 60 who are homebound.
If a qualified senior lives within the city limits of a nutrition site, SONP will deliver the hot meals. However, if SONP must travel a long distance, then meals will be delivered to homebound seniors every two weeks -- with a choice of shelf or frozen meals.
To inquire about home delivery, phone the Ada office at (580) 421-2414.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.