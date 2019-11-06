A group of seniors who rely on the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program for their daily lunch said Monday they were disappointed that SONP will not be serving meals at the new Irving Center.
The seniors aired their concerns about the meal program during the Ada City Council’s discussion of the services at the new facility. The council did not take any action, since the item was for discussion only.
SONP currently serves a daily hot meal to seniors age 60 and older at the Glenwood Resource Center. But the program will not be relocating to the Irving Center, where a city-run senior nutrition program will be open to people age 55 and older. The city will charge $3 per meal to eat at the Irving Center.
SONP will continue to serve hot meals at Glenwood to people 60 and older. There is no fee to eat at Glenwood, but free-will donations are suggested.
Ada resident Janice McAnally, who is a regular at the Glenwood meal program, wanted to know why SONP couldn’t serve meals at the Irving Center.
“They have 30-plus years of experience of serving meals to seniors, and we are satisfied with their service,” she said. “They would bring their own money and workers. They would buy their own food, so it would be no cost to the city to have them cook the meals down at the new center.”
McAnally also challenged the city’s assertion that SONP could only feed 38 people at a time. She added that SONP is currently budgeted for 38 because that’s the number of people who eat at Glenwood each day.
“But if 100 people called SONP and said, ‘We’re going to be there tomorrow,’ they have money they can draw from to feed as many people as call in,” McAnally said. “And if they saw this was a trend, they would re-budget for a hundred people. So that’s not a problem to feed as many people as will show up for these things.”
By the numbers
But Assistant City Manager Angie Dean said city officials had consulted Pat Peay, project director of SONP, and Amie Judd of the Southern Oklahoma Development Association, about the Irving Center meal program. The Development Association is a Durant-based organization that funds SONP.
Dean said that she, Irving Center Director Janna Davis and Parks and Public Facilities Director Tommy Eaton all have backgrounds in education, and they know how schools’ free and reduced-price meal programs work.
“So we said, ‘Is that how it works? Because with education, it’s per pupil. The more pupils you serve, the more money you get,’” Dean said. “And both SODA and Southern Nutrition said, “No, that is not how this program works.’ They have a flat budget.”
Dean said she had asked Judd and Peay what happened if more than 38 people showed up to eat. She said Peay told her in those situations, SONP adopted a rotating system in which some people ate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while others ate on Tuesdays and Thursdays because the program could only serve a certain number of people.
“I wanted to be very clear because that was one of our biggest concerns,” Dean said. “We did not want to limit the number that we serve. Whoever walks in, we want to be able to serve them if they make the reservation and we know they’re coming.”
She said the meal program is important, but it is only one of the services planned for the Irving Center.
But McAnally said she doubted that Ada’s seniors would use the programs at the Irving Center, some of which would duplicate services in other locations. She also said she thought the city should have let SONP serve meals at the Irving Center.
“We know these people from SONP,” McAnally said. “They know us. We know each other’s children. We know things about each other. We have a history with those people, and we’re satisfied with their service.”
McAnally said the seniors who currently eat lunch at Glenwood would remain there instead of going to the Irving Center.
A man in the audience, who did not give his name, said the city’s decision to run the meal program at the Irving Center would be bad for senior citizens.
“You’re acting like there’s not many of us, and we don’t amount to much,” he said.
Southern Oklahoma Nutrition
The council also heard from SONP project director Pat Peay, who said her budget currently allows the program to feed about 38 people at Glenwood and deliver meals to about 78 people throughout Pontotoc County. However, she said the program could serve more than 38 people if the demand is there.
“As someone has astutely said, just because we are budgeted for 38 people in the congregant meal site doesn’t mean that’s written in stone,” she said.
Peay said part of the program’s funding comes from the federal government and is based on the number of meals served, so the program would receive additional dollars if it served more people.
Peay said she submitted a proposal for running the Irving Center meal program through the Development Association and discussed the plan with the city’s director of parks and public facilities. But she said the city rejected the proposal for two reasons: SONP is required to follow a state-approved menu plan, and it cannot open the Glenwood meal program to people under 60.
Peay said she was disappointed that SONP would not be relocating to the Irving Center.
“My heart is with the seniors,” she said. “I know their circumstances. There are so many of them that simply cannot afford $3 a meal, and I’m happy to hear that the city is going to be able to pay for that for those folks who want them to.”
Assistant City Manager Angie Dean said the city did not receive a written proposal for the Irving Center meal program from either SONP or SODA, but city officials spoke with Amie Judd with the Development Association about the SONP proposal. Dean said Judd told city officials that SONP’s proposal wasn’t viable, in part because the Irving Center program would be open to people younger than 60.
“SODA told us that that wouldn’t work, that they would not be able to fund Southern Nutrition if we were to do that,” she said. “So we didn’t want to hurt that funding.”
