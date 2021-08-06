OKLAHOMA CITY — Though factions of Oklahoma’s Republican Party remain angry over recent comments their state party chairman made, some say those remarks actually boosted his popularity with grassroot members.
While many said that they doubt there will ultimately be a move to boot John Bennett from his leadership role, they said that if opponents attempt such a maneuver the party chair appears to have enough support to survive.
Bennett came under fire from his own party and from Jewish organizations for a Facebook post last week that likened COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the persecution and murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust. The post, which was designed to pressure state leaders into calling a special session to prevent private employer vaccine mandates, included an image of a yellow Star of David that millions of Jews were required to wear during the Holocaust.
The brouhaha over Bennett is the latest glimpse at the turmoil plaguing Oklahoma’s dominate political party, which boasts nearly 1.1 million registered voters. Last month, a small group of Republicans unsuccessfully attempted to censure Oklahoma’s two sitting U.S. Senators in their own party over their decision to certify the Electoral College votes in January, leading to Joe Biden’s victory. Following that vote, some Republicans had said they were hopeful the party would be able to unite.
Then Bennett made his post, and two unapologetic follow-up posts. The initial post remained up Wednesday.
State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, said Bennett’s post has divided Republican chapters in his nine-county legislative district. Half are backing Bennett, while others are upset with him.
He said some of the angry phone calls he received called for Bennett’s removal, but most of the anger wasn’t about Bennett’s message on vaccine mandates, but his use of Holocaust imagery to express it.
“I think the majority of my district believes in freedoms and believes that individuals should have the right whether they take the vaccine or not, it’s just the way he presented it that upset them,” Murdock said.
Murdock, who supported Bennett’s initial bid for party chair, said Bennett is a friend, but if Bennett faced a recall election, Murdock said he’d first want to meet with him before deciding which way he’d vote. Murdock also said there’s too much emotion involved right now in the Republican Party on both sides.
“You need to step back and have a level head and look at all sides, especially when you’re talking about the chairman of the Republican Party,” Murdock said. “When you’re talking about removing someone … you (need to) take the passion out. You look at the actual mechanics of what has he done, not whether you like the guy or you don’t like the guy ... it doesn’t matter. He’s in that position. It should be what has he done that warrants pulling him out.”
Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, said his support for Bennett remains unchanged. He said when he first saw Bennett’s Facebook post, he took a screenshot because he agreed with it.
Spencer also said there was absolutely no intention to disrespect any other group.
“The over-response was just by people that were going to hate Republican or conservative ideas anyway,” Spencer said. He acknowledged that several prominent Republican leaders had denounced the post, including U.S. senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. They labeled Bennet’s post as “irresponsible and wrong.”
Spencer said Bennett will be known among Republicans as the one who stood up for the individual right that people don’t have to put something in their body that they don’t want to.
“I think if anything, it’s made him stronger with the message, and the message is we’ve got to take a stand, our liberty is (under) threat.”
Bennett did not respond to a request for comment, but in a Facebook video put up Wednesday, he offered no apology for last week’s controversial post. The video also included a link to donate to the state GOP.
Bennett said he recently “sounded the alarm” about mandated vaccines, masks and the stripping away of Americans’ rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“Patriots, it’s time to take the gloves off and stop conducting business as usual,” Bennett said. “After being attacked for speaking the truth and sounding the alarm, we see where all across the country our liberties are in fact being stripped away from the citizens just like we warned you about.”
He cited news stories reporting that New York City’s mayor will require residents to show proof of vaccination before they can dine indoors at restaurants and enter gyms.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said Bennett continues to have his support. He said he’s certain Bennett didn’t mean anything by the comments he made. However, that was not the view of some in the Oklahoma Jewish community.
“These analogies always have a hurtful impact to Holocaust survivors, to families of those murdered in the Holocaust, to loved ones of those who risked their lives to save Jews (and) to loved ones of the liberators,” Roberta Clark, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, said last week.
“To compare the actions taken by Nazi Germany to a public health discussion is ill-informed and it’s inappropriate,” Clark said. “I would also say that it is sad and ironic that anyone would draw an analogy from the largest recorded genocide in the 20th century with public health attempts to save lives.”
Humphrey said he’s aware that there are people who don’t share his viewpoint, and added: “I know that there’s been a little dust up. I think it’s a temporary dust up. I think if that’s the biggest thing they’ve got to complain on, they don’t have much to complain on.”
He said the fight is less about the statement and more about the “style” and the direction Bennett has taken.
“He’s challenging a lot of people in the Republican Party who are more neutral or more to the left, and he’s challenging those because he’s standing up and taking the stance to say, ‘Hey, here’s conservative values. Here’s conservative stance.’ And a lot of people in the party who would like to float along and ease along don’t like that. I’m OK with that, and I’m very much like it. So I like his style. I’ll back him 100%.”
Humphrey, who as an elected Republican lawmaker has a vote in selecting the state party chair, said if there was an attempt to remove Bennett from his leadership post, Bennett would have his vote — even if he refuses to remove the controversial Facebook post.
“I don’t figure John Bennett has got a lot of reverse in him, and that’s what I like about him,” Humphrey said. “So if he wants to leave it up, I’m with him.”
Russell Turner, Adair County’s GOP committeeman, said he didn’t attend April’s meeting where Bennett was first elected to the state leadership post, but said Bennett would definitely have his vote now. He’s also one of a select number of Oklahomans tasked with electing state party leadership.
Turner said the people who seem most offended by Bennett’s post are the Republican “elites” — those serving in Oklahoma’s highest elected positions.
“I’ve always said politics gets in the way of good government,” Turner said. “Everybody’s so afraid of offending somebody. Speak your mind, and get it out there, and let the chips fall where they may.”
Turner caught COVID in November. His father spent seven days in the hospital with it. Still, he said does not intend to be vaccinated because he believes he’ll have natural immunity to the virus for the rest of his life. He too believes vaccines should be optional.
He said in the past many Republicans haven’t been so outspoken.
“I guess the Republicans have been too civilized,” Turner added. “And, well, being a nice guy and everything is good, but sometimes you gotta go for some opinion. Sometimes you’ve got to get a little controversial, be a little more flamboyant. Otherwise you’re ignored.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
