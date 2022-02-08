It’s that time of the year to start thinking about our lawns, gardens, and pastures. It may be too early to plant some things, but it’s not too early to plan for it! What is the first step in planning? You guessed it! Soil test!!
If you have come to my office before to talk to me, one of the first questions I tend to ask is, “Have you done a soil test recently?” So, what’s the deal? Why do I ask about soil tests?
Soil tests can help you decide a lot of things. Your pH could tell you what plants would not do well in your soil. Most plants prefer a neutral and slightly acidic soil with a pH range of 6.0 to 7.5 where most nutrients are more available. However, some plants, such as blueberries and azaleas, prefer a more acidic soil with a pH of 4.5 to 5.5. Fescue can tolerant pH as low as 4.5, but bermudagrass prefers pH above 5.6.
There are 16 essential nutrients to support a plant’s function and they are needed in different quantities. Only a few nutrients need to be supplied periodically and others are provided by soil, water and air. Nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K) are needed in large quantities and the soil often does not supply the adequate amount. For this reason, these three nutrients are present in most complete fertilizer products and are shown on the bag as percentages by weight. The relative percentages of nutrients in the fertilizer are always shown in the order of N, P and K expressed as N%, P2O5% and K2O%, respectively, such as 10-20-10.
Nitrogen is the main component in chlorophyll, all amino acids, proteins and often is associated with healthy, green vegetation. Phosphorus and potassium also are essential to a plant’s functions necessary for survival. Phosphorus helps a plant grow by assisting with early root formation. Because it also stimulates flower and seed production, fertilizers for flowers and vegetables often have a larger second number on the product label, meaning it contains more phosphorus. Potassium aids the plant’s overall health and disease resistance and plays a role in the ripening of fruit.Knowing this, why is it not okay to just throw a bunch of fertilizer out. Isn’t more fertilizer for plants better for them? According to Dr. Hailin Zhang, OSU Extension soil science specialist, “More is not always better. Nitrogen is like gasoline in a car, which regularly needs to be filled up. Phosphorus and potassium are like the oil in the car, which only needs to be added occasionally as the dipstick indicates. With this concept, it would be wasteful and unnecessary to add engine oil every time gas is added. However, that is often what gardeners are doing when they regularly apply a complete fertilizer (contains all three nutrients) season after season without a soil test. An overabundance of these nutrients is not only an unnecessary expense, but it might become a pollutant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.